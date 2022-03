Colorado State Rams star David Roddy has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but will maintain his college eligibility for now. His last game with the team was in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament where the Colorado State Rams lost to the Michigan Wolverines. Roddy is projected to go in the first round, but right now is not a lock hence why he wants to maintain his college eligibility for the time being. Testing the 2022 NBA Draft waters will help him determine where he currently stands with NBA teams.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO