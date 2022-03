Despite not making many impact moves in the NFL free agency so far, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles can find great deals now that the initial frenzy died down. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stated that we shouldn’t expect very many initial deals when the free agency frenzy began two weeks ago. He stayed true to his word and avoided making splashy signings. In fact, he found bargain-basement deals on players who haven’t exactly made an impact in the league yet.

