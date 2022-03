WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 3 McLennan Highlanders came away with a walk-off 8-7 win over the No. 18 San Jacinto Gators this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Ryan Messick picked up the win on the mound. San Jacinto began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Mason Lytle doubled, stole third and scored on a ground out by Armani Sanchez.

