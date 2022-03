DAYTON — Chaminade Julienne grad Tamika Williams-Jeter has been named the next head coach of the University of Dayton women’s basketball program. She’s been successful at every level of basketball, both as a player and as a coach. From a stellar playing career at the top levels of high school, college, and professionally, to coaching stops at Division I powerhouses such as Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State, and Ohio State, and head coaching experience at Wittenberg, she’s been a winner everywhere she goes.

