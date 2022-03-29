Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Aaron Donald will return for 2022 season

Aaron Donald will return to the Rams for the 2022 season after rumors suggested the superstar was contemplating retirement. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following rumors claiming ahead of the Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals that Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald could potentially retire if he added a title to his Hall-of-Fame résumé, Rams general manager Les Snead remarked last week that he was working on signing the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to a new deal and was "trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level."

While it's unknown what that solution will look like for both parties, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday at the league's annual meetings that Donald will be running it back with the champions, presumably once the 30-year-old receives additional financial guarantees after he signed a six-year, $135 million extension in the summer of 2018.

"Well it’s a huge priority for us," McVay said of paying the seven-time First-Team All-Pro every cent he's earned with his stellar play, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I know that our group is working with [Donald’s agent] Todd France and trying to get that figured out. Feel really good about Aaron’s excitement about coming back and continuing to lead the way for us. But that is a piece that we do want to be able to get figured out for him. And I think he’s deserving of it. And so, we’re in the process of working through that right now."

The Rams signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to an extension earlier this month in part to lower his salary-cap hit for 2022 as they attempt to remain a contender. Kevin Skiver of The Sporting News notes Donald will likely receive more guaranteed money for down the road via a deal that reduces his cap hit of $26.75 million for next season.