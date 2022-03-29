ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Aaron Donald will return for 2022 season

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uRvY_0etJH52400
Aaron Donald will return to the Rams for the 2022 season after rumors suggested the superstar was contemplating retirement. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following rumors claiming ahead of the Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals that Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald could potentially retire if he added a title to his Hall-of-Fame résumé, Rams general manager Les Snead remarked last week that he was working on signing the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to a new deal and was "trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level."

While it's unknown what that solution will look like for both parties, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday at the league's annual meetings that Donald will be running it back with the champions, presumably once the 30-year-old receives additional financial guarantees after he signed a six-year, $135 million extension in the summer of 2018.

"Well it’s a huge priority for us," McVay said of paying the seven-time First-Team All-Pro every cent he's earned with his stellar play, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I know that our group is working with [Donald’s agent] Todd France and trying to get that figured out. Feel really good about Aaron’s excitement about coming back and continuing to lead the way for us. But that is a piece that we do want to be able to get figured out for him. And I think he’s deserving of it. And so, we’re in the process of working through that right now."

The Rams signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to an extension earlier this month in part to lower his salary-cap hit for 2022 as they attempt to remain a contender. Kevin Skiver of The Sporting News notes Donald will likely receive more guaranteed money for down the road via a deal that reduces his cap hit of $26.75 million for next season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Yardbarker and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Ex-teammate has prediction for where Odell Beckham Jr. will land

One former Odell Beckham Jr. teammate sees something in his crystal ball. In an Instagram Live video this week, Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson predicted that the star receiver Beckham will return to the Browns. “OBJ coming back,” said Johnson, per Browns writer Brad Stainbrook. “You ain’t hear it from...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Todd France
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Staging NFL Comeback Left Sean McVay Feeling Helpless

Tom Brady was poised to go out with his head held high. The future Hall of Famer finished another MVP-caliber season with an admirable playoff performance, only to fall at the bitter end to the eventual Super Bowl champions. But as it turns out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFC divisional-round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Hall Of Fame#Pro Football Talk
Yardbarker

Every NFL team will hire a minority offensive assistant coach for 2022 season

All 32 NFL teams will be mandated to have a minority offensive assistant coach on staff for the 2022 season, the league announced Monday. The coach can be a woman or the member of a racial or ethnic minority, the league says, as it attempts to make improvements in diversity. The NFL is currently facing a lawsuit from Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who claimed racial discrimination was the reason he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and why he wasn't seriously considered as a head coaching candidate for the New York Giants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on trading Russell Wilson: 'Things change'

Back at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll insisted that the club had "no intention" of trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to any would-be buyer. Two full weeks later, Wilson was introduced as the new QB1 of the Denver Broncos following the completion of a blockbuster transaction, and Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a released statement that "Russell made it clear he wanted this change."
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Conversations have not progressed' with Colin Kaepernick

Since their stunning blockbuster trade of franchise icon Russell Wilson three weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks are among the most heavily rumored teams to be in the market for a quarterback. Despite acquiring Drew Lock in the deal with the Denver Broncos, many analysts and fans are expecting the Seahawks to go for another quarterback via free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick 'can’t comment' on Brian Flores lawsuit

One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl S Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

Jenkins was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and made 55 tackles and recorded one interception across 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Jenkins helped the Saints capture their first and only Super Bowl win in franchise history that season, as he recorded four tackles and one pass defensed in two postseason games.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Sean McVay Going Viral

Earlier this morning during Tuesday’s NFL’s Annual League Meeting, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made headlines with a comment about Tom Brady. McVay was asked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion announcing his comeback from retirement, just weeks after retiring. “I was thinking, ‘Shit, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?'” McVay said with a laugh.
NFL
Yardbarker

Justin Moore suffers apparent serious leg injury at end of Villanova win

Justin Moore went down with a serious-looking leg injury at the end of Villanova’s win in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Houston Cougars 50-44 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, but the team could hardly celebrate given Moore’s condition.
VILLANOVA, PA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy