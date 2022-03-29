ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly named disorder: Prolonged grief

By Isabel Garcia
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Can grief be diagnosed? One of America’s most powerful psychiatric bodies says yes, and it has a name: Prolonged grief. The newly named disorder within the psychology field is also sparking some controversy.

“Prolonged grief” has been added to the U.S. Diagnostic Manual (DSM), Volume 5 edition, with the publication known in the psychology world as the ‘bible’ of mental health conditions. That’s how Dr. Holly Prigerson, whose research helped lead to the new term, explains it.

Dr. Prigerson is currently the Irving Sherwood Wright Professor of Geriatrics and Professor of Sociology in Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. She is also the Co-Director for Cornell’s Center for Research on End-of-Life-Care.

“We’re not trying to label or stigmatize or medicalize normal, natural grief. We’re trying to identify who’s getting stuck from this loss and who’s at risk for a lot of poor outcomes,” said Dr. Prigerson, via Zoom.

The new diagnosis will help pave the way for clinicians to better understand, study and best treat people who are experiencing designated symptoms. Long thought of as a natural, human phenomena, the specifics of ‘prolonged grief’ help differentiate between anxiety and depression, which are mood disorders.

“The hypothesis was there’d be no difference – no difference between symptoms of depression and anxiety and grief in terms of all loading on one bereavement-related upset construct, and what we found that that was not at all the case,” Dr. Prigerson said.

Some controversy surrounding this includes whether defining grief as a disorder would pathologize a very shared human experience.

“If we don’t have a label or a code, and this sounds almost superficial, but it is true, then we can’t actually bill for it. We don’t have insurance covering it, we can’t treat it,” explains Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon, a psychology intern at Rochester Regional Health and doctoral candidate from the University of Connecticut.

However, through her years of research and study. Dr. Prigerson found about 3% – 4% of people in a controlled group who were pinning, experiencing loss of identity, physically unable to do the things they once were, all had their own, more acute symptoms.

“So what we did is we did a horse race; we had the grief symptoms and factors and we had the depression and we had anxiety and we controlled for all the confounding, competing influences that might also affect, for example, suicidality later on at 12, 24, 32-months post-loss and what we found was first of all, those in the high group without intervention do remain high over time… so they are stuck,” said Dr. Prigerson.

Some other controversies include the diagnostic manual body, which makes up a group of professional who defines the code for creating such conditions.

“It comes from a history of individuals who are all of a certain demographic lifestyle, lived experience, deciding who’s normal and who’s pathologized so that’s the first controversy, in general, of the DSM,” Blackmon says.

The goal behind the research, according to Dr. Prigerson, is to help find ways to best help those experiencing such symptoms. While everyone will have an individual experience and need for specific treatment catered to their needs, it can help guide clinicians for best practices.

Most recently, this has also led to more studies associated with severe losses due to COVID.

“The rates were higher than natural diseases like dementia but lower than deaths from homicide and suicide so for COVID it depends on what you’re comparing it to,” said Dr. Prigerson.

Prigerson added that the chair of psychology in Lviv, Ukraine is also looking to adapt treatment models in cognitive behavioral therapy used to better understand COVID impacts to help those in the war-torn country who are experiencing extreme loss.

