ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Cyberattack targets Connecticut airport website

Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations. The...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Do you recognize this Eeyore? Connecticut airport on the search for its owner

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — One unknown traveler at Bradley International Airport appeared to have missed its flight on Thursday and will be reunited with its family after a day of searching for the owner. An Eeyore plush was found in a seating area outside a terminal at Bradley on...
pymnts

Agency Warns of Increased Cyberattacks on Healthcare Targets

Cyber warriors in healthcare are on high alert as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks 2022 as a year of increased threat following a record number of healthcare cyberattacks last year. On Feb. 23, the day after Russia’s invasion began, the American Hospital Association (AHA) issued a cybersecurity advisory to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
The US Sun

Russian cyberattack could send US ‘back to 19th century by targeting police, hospitals and local gov to stir up unrest’

RUSSIAN cyberattackers could target police forces, hospitals, and local government in a mass breach that could send the US back to the 19th century, experts have warned. It's feared that Moscow-backed cybercriminals could target institutions to cause chaos across the US. Cybersecurity expert Hugh Taylor told The Sun that Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Infrastructure Security#Ap
Stamford Advocate

Man pleads guilty in Connecticut ATM skimming scheme

A Romanian citizen admitted to his role in an ATM skimming scheme Friday, according to federal prosecutors. Nicolae Marius Barbu, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in federal court Friday. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

DALLAS (AP) — The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. A study commissioned by an airline trade group and released Tuesday warns that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stamford Advocate

Website predicts Connecticut’s most popular baby names for 2022

Names.org released its list of the Most Popular Baby Names in Connecticut of 2022, ranking Liam and Olivia as the most popular names. Founded in 2011 under the name TheMeaningOfNames.org, the organization predicts the most popular names based on data of the last five years of births from the Social Security Administration, according to the website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNET

Police Arrest Suspected Hackers in Wake of Lapsus$ Attack on Okta, Report Says

UK police arrested seven people, including teenagers, in connection with an investigation into a hacking group, according to CNET sister site ZDNet. The arrests followed a Bloomberg report that a teen was the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group, which has claimed responsibility for data hacks of Samsung and Nvidia, as well as recently revealed breaches at Microsoft and Okta.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stamford Advocate

Sikorsky vows to stay in CT until 2042 if it wins Pentagon bid for Black Hawk replacement

With $75 million in new incentives from the state, Lockheed Martin is committing to keep its Sikorsky headquarters plant in Connecticut until at least 2042. The agreement is pending whether Sikorsky lands the initial contract under the “Future Vertical Lift” competition by the U.S. Department of Defense for an eventual replacement to the Black Hawk long built in Stratford and Bridgeport, and other helicopters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

Claims of CT customers sued for unpaid bills during COVID are ‘misleading,’ utility companies say

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal urged utility regulators on Monday to open an investigation into claims the state’s energy providers wrongly sued customers for unpaid bills during the height of the pandemic. However, the utility companies continued to deny the accusations, calling them “misleading.”. Blumenthal criticized what he called...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

How medical marijuana differs from recreational in CT

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series on what readers should know about adult-use, or recreational, cannabis in Connecticut. Even as adult-use cannabis dispensaries open in Connecticut, the state will continue to run its medical marijuana program. There are some key differences between the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

Federal oversight of CT DCF comes to an end

A federal judge in Bridgeport granted a motion Thursday morning to end the federal oversight of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families. The Office of the Attorney General and the plaintiffs in the Juan F. Consent Decree filed the motion last week after the court monitor determined the state agency has achieved and sustained the court’s expectations, such as manageable caseloads, reduced out-of-state institutionalization and placing more children with relatives.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

With cannabis dispensaries coming to CT, here's what to expect

Editor’s note: This is part three of a seven-part series on what readers should know about adult-use, or recreational, cannabis in Connecticut. The best way to describe a dispensary is a cross between a pharmacy and a liquor store. You might see security personnel or other measures, and you typically can’t just grab pot off the shelves — you have to ask for what you want.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

Data: More than 100,000 CT residents signed up for Medicaid during COVID

Between January 2019 and February 2020, the number of people participating in HUSKY, Connecticut’s Medicaid program, fell from just under 870,000 to 845,000. Then the coronavirus pandemic began. State data shows the number of participants increased slightly in the first month of COVID-19 and has continued to rise nearly...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy