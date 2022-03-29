ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
UNITED STATES NAVY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Max 95#Orange Nike
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 36 Surfaces In Celtics-Friendly Green And Gold

Despite the words “Air Jordan” widely conjuring up images of Michael Jordan playing in a Chicago Bulls (or later, Washington Wizards) uniform, they continue to refer to the yearly signature sneaker model released by #23’s eponymous label. As NIKE, Inc. undoubtedly works to put the finishing touches on the next silhouette, the current Air Jordan 36 has rector appeared in a Boston Celtics-friendly green and gold colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

“Light Iron Ore” Suede And Multi-Color Accents Share This Nike Dunk Low

Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball court-staple to street style icon. Although original two-tone arrangements continue being some of its most popular, the 1985 design has also garnered newfound attention via more experimental offerings. Recently, the low-top Nike Dunk emerged in a predominantly “Light Iron Ore”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Adds Mustard Yellow Accents

Though unlikely to take part in Air Max Day 2022 — as the shoe’s appearance arrives only days before the event — this upcoming Nike Air Max Plus helps carry the energy further into the year. A simple offering relative to the styles seen earlier in the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy”

Concepts continues its trip down music memory lane, making a must-needed stop in Bethel, NY. The year is 1969, and the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or commonly referred to as Woodstock, attracts over 400,000 and 32 music acts over a three-day span, marking one of the most significant moments in the history of live music.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy