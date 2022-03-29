ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels' David Fletcher: Locked in as Opening Day shortstop

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Fletcher will open the season as the Angels' everyday shortstop, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher is starting at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis, Cubs Prospects Make Good Spring Training Impressions

Cubs prospects make good impressions in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brennen Davis extended his arms, connecting on a pitch located on the outer half of the plate Monday against the Reds. Some 400 feet later, the drive landed beyond the right-center field fence at Goodyear Ballpark...
MLB
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Option for platoon in center

Hermosillo could work on the weak side of a center field platoon with Jason Heyward this season, with Rafael Ortega also in the mix, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Heyward, who is playing center after the arrival of Seiya Suzuki in right, is the most veteran option. Ortega,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery

Longoria will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he's able to resume baseball activities. The Giants...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players optioned or reassigned Monday as the Rays pare down their big-league camp group ahead of Opening Day. Before inking a two-year, minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last August, the 29-year-old made 29 relief appearances for the Angels in 2021. Over 31 innings at the big-league level, he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on 60-day injured list

Lucchesi (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The move has no impact on Lucchesi's availability, as he'll miss a substantial portion of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent last June. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Mets to add Yoan Lopez, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins.
MLB

