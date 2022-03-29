ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Could get work with Ahmed ailing

Perdomo could get work at shortstop early in the year with Nick Ahmed dealing with a shoulder injury. Ahmed had an...

KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
FOX2Now

Cardinals send Nolan Gorman, others to minor leagues

ST. LOUIS–The work of getting the Cardinals roster down to 28 in time for next Thursday’s season opener, St. Louis sent nine players to the club’s minor league camp Wednesday, including the organization’s top positional prospect Nolan Gorman. Gorman started spring training with a path to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
KION News Channel 5/46

Former SF Giants Hunter Pence, Jake Peavy join MLB Network as analyst

San Francisco, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The MLB Network announced this week that former San Francisco Giants World Series Champions, Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence will be baseball analysts for their network. Hunter Pence, 38, is a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020 for the Texas Rangers. He was an instrumental part of the Giants' 2012 The post Former SF Giants Hunter Pence, Jake Peavy join MLB Network as analyst appeared first on KION546.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery

Longoria will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he's able to resume baseball activities. The Giants...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

The Rays optioned Brujan to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Given that he turned in a lowly .154 OPS in 26 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2021 before finishing the season at Triple-A Durham, Brujan's demotion comes as little surprise. The toolsy, switch-hitting 24-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects and likely doesn't need much further refinement in the minors, but Tampa Bay's wealth of infield and outfield talent may force Brujan to wait a little longer before getting his next trial with the big club. If he's able to take hold of a regular role with Tampa Bay at some point in 2022, Brujan would offer intriguing stolen-base upside, after swiping 44 bags in 52 attempts at Triple-A last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Clear path to roster spot

Moniak has a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Odubel Herrera will miss at least the first few weeks of the season with an oblique strain, so the Phillies need another player capable of handling center field alongside Matt Vierling. While Vierling is a righty and Moniak is a lefty, the Phillies may give Vierling a true starting role rather than use a platoon. Moniak has shown very little in 55 MLB plate appearances, hitting .128/.241/.191 with a 40.0 percent strikeout rate, and he wasn't convincing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, either, hitting .238/.299/.447. Still, he's just 23 years old and was the first overall pick back in 2016, so a roster spot would at least give him the opportunity to take a step forward and become a productive big leaguer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players optioned or reassigned Monday as the Rays pare down their big-league camp group ahead of Opening Day. Before inking a two-year, minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last August, the 29-year-old made 29 relief appearances for the Angels in 2021. Over 31 innings at the big-league level, he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Chad Wallach: Beginning year in minors

The Angels reassigned Wallach to minor-league camp Wednesday. The 30-year-old didn't have much hope of making the Angels' Opening Day roster as a backup catchers, as the Angels are expected to move forward with Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki as their two backstops, while fellow non-roster invitee Austin Romine also probably ranks ahead of Wallach in the organizational pecking order at the position. Wallach, who saw action in 23 games at the big-league level with Miami in 2021, is expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Salt Lake.
