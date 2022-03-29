ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Deemed week-to-week

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hague is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, David Schoen of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights to Host Seat Selection Days at T-Mobile Arena April 15-16

VEGAS (March 30, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights will host a pair of Seat Selection Days at T-Mobile Arena April 15-16 with a limited number of 2022-23 full-season memberships available for purchase. Fans will have the opportunity to check out available seats and experience their view of the ice at the events.
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights hit the road for important 3-game trip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights had one more practice at their facility in Summerlin on Tuesday morning before flying to Seattle to begin a three game road trip in the Pacific Northwest with two games against the Kraken and one in Vancouver against the Canucks. For a...
NHL
markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT - COLORADO AVALANCHE @ CALGARY FLAMES

Two NHL powerhouses will go toe-to-toe tonight as the Presidents' Trophy favorite Colorado Avalanche visit the surprise Calgary Flames. The 46-14-6 Avalanche dominate the league this season in virtually every team statistic; they are star-studded and are lead by perennial Jack Adams' nominee, Jared Bednar. To boot, Joe Sakic proves himself a surgical tactician as he has stacked his team to win now & somehow still load up on valued prospects.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Hague
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4) make the franchise's first visit to The Evergreen State as they take on the Seattle Kraken (20-38-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. Vegas will open its three-game road trip against the Kraken on Wednesday night. The trip features two games in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Knights
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
theScore

Report: NHL Awards to be held in Stanley Cup Final host city

The NHL is changing the location of its annual awards show. The festivities will take place on either the night before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final or on the off-day between Games 3 and 4 in the city hosting those tilts, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. It'll reportedly be...
NHL
The Associated Press

McLeod scores 2, Oilers top Arizona for 7 straight home wins

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan McLeod had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Monday night. “As a group, we were pretty motivated after that last game,” McLeod said of the Oilers’ 9-5 loss to Calgary two nights earlier. “Everyone was pretty frustrated and we came out pretty motivated.
NHL
FOX Sports

Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (45-15-6, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. Huberdeau ranks third in the league with 93 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 70 assists. The Panthers have gone 27-6-0 in home games....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Zucker On Malkin’s Line, E-Rod To Third Line

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward line combinations could be taking shape for when winger Jason Zucker returns from core muscle surgery — and that could be imminent. Zucker joined the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell during Wednesday’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center. Zucker skated...
NHL
theScore

Wild, Goligoski agree to 2-year extension

The Minnesota Wild and defenseman Alex Goligoski have agreed to a two-year extension carrying an average annual value of $2 million, the team announced Wednesday. Goligoski signed a one-year, $5-million contract with the Wild as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. The 36-year-old veteran has tallied two goals and...
NHL
markerzone.com

QUEBEC CITY'S VIDEOTRON CENTRE MAY HOST MULTIPLE NHL GAMES NEXT SEASON

According to a report from La Presse, the National Hockey League may be hosting games next season at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. The report says that the Ottawa Senators are likely to play five regular season games at the 18,259 seat arena. During a virtual meeting between Gary...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy