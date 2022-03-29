ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants' Jake McGee: Tabbed as head of committee

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

McGee will enter the year as the Giants' closer, according to manager Gabe Kapler in an interview on KNBR. "Right...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twins offer lifeline to former All-Star pitcher with 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins made some serious moves this offseason after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw a talented roster underachieve. The Twins went out and acquired former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray and signed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins weren’t quite done yet even with Spring Training underway, as they came to an agreement with this former All-Star starting pitcher on a one-year contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants player had bad experience weightlifting with Gabe Kapler

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler might be the fittest manager in Major League Baseball. The 45-year-old is famously enthusiastic about weightlifting, and even some of his own players cannot stack up. Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon certainly can’t. Dubon admitted he’d tried to lift with Kapler last season, but it...
MLB
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Gabe Kapler
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
NBC Sports

Longoria to undergo finger surgery, dealing blow to Giants

With less than two weeks until Opening Day, the Giants got some bad news regarding one of their most important position players. Third baseman Evan Longoria will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, the team announced. Longoria's recovery time will be determined after the procedure, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days.
MLB
The Spun

Wife Of MLB Legend Shares Note From Alleged Deshaun Watson Victim

Andrea Thome, the wife of Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome, has already announced that she canceled the family’s Cleveland Browns season tickets because the team acquired Deshaun Watson. On Monday, she had more to say about this situation. Thome shared a screenshot of a note on social media...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Tolbert Copes Show
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Contract selected by Brewers

Urena's contract was selected by the Brewers on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee on Tuesday and will be added to the 40-man roster a day later. He made 26 appearances (18 starts) for the Tigers last year and posted a 5.81 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 100.2 innings. The right-hander should serve as a long reliever for the Brewers and will be available to serve as a spot starter, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Expected to miss six weeks

Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Longoria (finger) is expected to miss approximately six weeks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Longoria underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger Tuesday, and his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he resumes baseball activities. With the 36-year-old out of game action until at least mid-May, Wilmer Flores is slated to serve as the team's primary third baseman.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Mychal Givens: May work in closer rotation?

Chicago manager David Ross may use multiple pitchers to close out games this season, which could put Givens in the mix for saves, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Givens had eight saves a season ago with the Reds and Rockies, and had 11 back in 2019 with the Orioles, so he has some experience in the closer role. Rowan Wick is the presumptive favorite to lead the Cubs in save opportunities early on, but the 31-year-old Givens certainly appears to be in the mix and could earn a bigger share of ninth-inning work if he pitches well to start the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
NBC Sports

Right after losing Longoria, Giants sideline Wade with knee issue

For the second day in a row, the Giants effectively ruled one of their key hitters out for Opening Day. LaMonte Wade Jr. had an MRI on his left knee that revealed inflammation and a bone bruise and will rest for 10 days before being re-evaluated, sidelining him for at least the first few days of the season. The news came a day after the Giants announced that Evan Longoria will have surgery on his right index finger.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Could platoon in center

Heyward is an option to work in a center field platoon along with Michael Hermosillo and potentially Rafael Ortega, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. The arrival of Seiya Suzuki from Japan signaled the end of Heyward's time as the everyday right fielder, but he's capable of playing center as well. Ortega seemed like the favorite for playing time there after a strong 2021 campaign, but Heyward is a more veteran option, and both players bat left handed. Hermosillo would give the Cubs an option from the other side of the plate. Until one of these players emerges with a more defined role, their fantasy outlooks all look a bit murky.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy