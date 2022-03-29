Giants' Jake McGee: Tabbed as head of committee

Chicago manager David Ross may use multiple pitchers to close out games this season, which could put Givens in the mix for saves, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Givens had eight saves a season ago with the Reds and Rockies, and had 11 back in 2019 with the Orioles, so he has some experience in the closer role. Rowan Wick is the presumptive favorite to lead the Cubs in save opportunities early on, but the 31-year-old Givens certainly appears to be in the mix and could earn a bigger share of ninth-inning work if he pitches well to start the year.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO