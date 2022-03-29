Giants' Jake McGee: Tabbed as head of committee

Heyward is an option to work in a center field platoon along with Michael Hermosillo and potentially Rafael Ortega, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. The arrival of Seiya Suzuki from Japan signaled the end of Heyward's time as the everyday right fielder, but he's capable of playing center as well. Ortega seemed like the favorite for playing time there after a strong 2021 campaign, but Heyward is a more veteran option, and both players bat left handed. Hermosillo would give the Cubs an option from the other side of the plate. Until one of these players emerges with a more defined role, their fantasy outlooks all look a bit murky.
