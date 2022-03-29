ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: May have suffered serious injury

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

MacKinnon (upper body) has returned to Denver for further evaluation and coach Jared Bednar described the concern regarding the severity of...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT - COLORADO AVALANCHE @ CALGARY FLAMES

Two NHL powerhouses will go toe-to-toe tonight as the Presidents' Trophy favorite Colorado Avalanche visit the surprise Calgary Flames. The 46-14-6 Avalanche dominate the league this season in virtually every team statistic; they are star-studded and are lead by perennial Jack Adams' nominee, Jared Bednar. To boot, Joe Sakic proves himself a surgical tactician as he has stacked his team to win now & somehow still load up on valued prospects.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Registers power-play assist

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames. Rantanen found Valeri Nichushkin at the back door on the power play for the go-ahead goal in the third period. In his last 10 games, Rantanen's been excellent with seven goals and seven helpers. Six of those outings have been of the multi-point variety. The Finn has 79 points (31 with the man advantage), 224 shots on net and a plus-32 rating in 64 contests in a top-line role.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Tuesday. The Flames continue their homestand this evening, hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. APTN will also be broadcasting The Battle of Alberta on Hockey Night in Cree. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Niederreiter one-game suspension upheld by NHL

NEW YORK - National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the one-game suspension that was assessed to Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during NHL Game No. 978 in Carolina on March 18. Commissioner Bettman heard Niederreiter's appeal of the original decision, assessed...
NHL
Sports
KTVZ

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. Morgan Frost’s power-play goal in the third period ended Fleury’s shutout bid. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota. The Flyers lost their third straight.
NHL
Reuters

Valeri Nichushkin scores twice as Avalanche top Flames

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference’s top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Connor, Schmidt in COVID-19 protocol for Jets, out three games

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday and will miss the next three games for the Jets. Connor, a forward, and Schmidt, a defenseman, each tested...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
NHL

Avalanche defeat Flames without MacKinnon

CALGARY -- Valeri Nichushkin scored two power-play goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 44 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Devon Toews had two assists for the Avalanche (47-14-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games and lead...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
FOX 21 Online

Former UMD Captain Noah Cates Talks Debut with Philadelphia Flyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Home is where the heart is. For former UMD men’s hockey captain Noah Cates, home is Minnesota and Tuesday night, he made his NHL debut against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild. After the game, Cates spoke about the moment and the turnout in his honor at the Xcel Energy Center.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
#Avalanche
WGR550

Rasmus Asplund has found his game again

When Buffalo Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund scored Sunday against the New York Rangers, it was his first goal in 47 games. As that streak was progressing, Asplund’s play dipped quite a bit. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dishes two helpers in shootout loss

Okposo had two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. Okposo assisted on both of Buffalo's goals, and Zemgus Girgensons was on the receiving end of both helpers. The 33-year-old winger has put together a nice little three-game point streak, as these assists come on the heels of consecutive games with a goal for Okposo.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Michael Porter Jr. injury update: Nuggets suffers setback in recovery from back surgery, per report

The Denver Nuggets had held out hope for most of the season that their two injured stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., would return in time for a postseason run. The closer we get to the playoffs, though, the less likely it seems. The Nuggets have just six games left on their regular-season schedule, and neither Murray nor Porter is back on the court. Now, it seems like we'll have to wait even longer to see one of them.
NBA

