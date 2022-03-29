ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 1 day ago
March 29 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's class at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus was canceled Tuesday after a bomb threat on campus.

"CODE RED Alexandria Campus is closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area," the college posted on its official Twitter page earlier this morning. "Follow instruction of authorities and avoid area."

In a 11:30 a.m. update, it added that "all campuses are closed," and "in-person classes are canceled," but remote classes and services would continue as scheduled.

"Early this morning, the NOVA Police Department was notified of an anonymous bomb threat to the Alexandria Campus," NOVA Director of Communications Dawn Selak said in a statement to Newsweek. "Out of an abundance of caution, the college decided to close the campus. Following an additional anonymous threat, NOVA has decided to close all campuses today."

Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities investigation of the threats is ongoing.

The first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa told The Hill that she is currently not in danger.

"The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning," LaRosa said. "At no point was she in any danger."

The incident follows other bomb threats against several schools in recent months, including one bomb threat which forced Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to be rushed out of a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department has since arrested two 16-year-old boys on charges of terroristic threats in connection with bomb threats at multiple D.C. schools, adding that it was continuing to investigate with their federal partners.

Earlier this month, Harris announced grant funds to aid over over a third of historically Black colleges and universities that have had bomb scares since early January, including repeated threats.

The FBI identified six juveniles as persons of interest in the series of HBCU bomb threats last month, but a law enforcement official later told CNN no arrests had been made.

NBC News, which first reported the issue, described the juveniles as "tech savvy."

Comments / 33

Jan Colbert
21h ago

shouldn't have an outside job. she is the wife of the president just more cost for security. she must not like being around her husband. can't blame her.

Reply
5
Jim Docherty
23h ago

They got confused, the bomb scare is just before she or her husband opens their mouths, and they never disappoint.

Reply
4
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before Project Veritas bought it for $40,000 before the election

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before it was purchased by Project Veritas for $40,000 in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times published new details Sunday about Project Veritas' alleged efforts to obtain and authenticate the first daughter's diary - as the conservative group remains under federal investigation over the matter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
UPI News

UPI News

