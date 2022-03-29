ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Scores 193 Million Hours Viewed in Premiere Weekend

By Jennifer Maas
 1 day ago
Bridgerton ” Season 2 was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend, per Netflix’s newly released Top 10 rankings for the week of March 21-27. That impressive three-day viewership is a record-breaker, as “Bridgerton” Season 2 is now the most-watched Netflix English-language TV title in its premiere weekend in the streamer’s history.

Naturally, the second season of “Bridgerton” landed in the No. 1 slot for Netflix’s English-language TV series during that seven-day period. Coming in at No. 2 was new competition series “Is It Cake?” and in third was the first season of “Bridgerton.”

The success of “Bridgerton’s” second season was expected, as Season 1 is resting comfortably at No. 1 on Netflix’s list of most popular English-language shows, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on the streaming service. The first season garnered 625.5 million hours viewed over that period after its Dec. 25, 2020 premiere.

Following the second book from Julia Quinn’s Regency-era romance novel series of the same name, Season 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love and tangled romantic relationship with sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). The season switched the focus from “Bridgerton’s” inaugural installment, which focused on Anthony’s younger sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her courtship with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

While Season 2 still featured Daphne as a main character opposite her brother, Page’s Duke Simon Bassett, now Daphne’s husband and the father of her infant son, did not appear at all. His absence from this batch of episodes had been announced almost a year before they launched, with it being noted Daphne and other characters would make mention of the Duke and what he was up to off screen. The first acknowledgement came within just a few minutes of the “Bridgerton” Season 2 premiere, getting that bit out of the way before introducing us to our new love story between Anthony and Kate.

Netflix has already renewed “Bridgerton,” which is based on an eight-novel series, for a third and fourth season.

Elsewhere on Netflix’s Top 10 rankings for last week, Ryan Reynold’s “The Adam Project” stayed in the No. 1 spot for English language films with 31.7 million hours viewed, and landed on Netflix’s list of most-popular films ever (per viewership over their first 28 days) at No. 7 with 209.5 million hours viewed so far.

Also retaining their respective first-place slots were “Black Crab” for non-English language movies (40.5 million hours) and “Business Proposal” Season 1 for non-English language series (30.9 million hours).

See Netflix’s Top 10 rankings for the week of March 21-27 below, including TV series (English-language and non-English-language shows) and movies (also both English-language and non-English language).

