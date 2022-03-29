ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Alleghany, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Alleghany; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Wythe WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gust 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, northeastern Hillsborough and northwestern Polk Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Inverness Highlands South to near Dade City to near Brandon. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Brandon, St. Leo, Hillsborough River State Park, Inverness Airport, Zephyrhills South, Zephyrhills West, Wesley Chapel South, Hill n Dale, Inverness Highlands South, Pebble Creek and Zephyrhills North. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the following locations in Indiana and Illinois Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 3:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/03 PM 4.2 1.8 1.6 0 None 25/04 AM 3.0 0.6 1.5 0 None 25/04 PM 3.6 1.2 1.1 1 None 26/05 AM 2.2 -0.2 0.7 0 None 26/05 PM 3.1 0.7 0.7 1 None
Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellsworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ellsworth Country * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Harrison; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...OHIO...MARSHALL AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. Clairsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near St. Clairsville around 515 PM EDT. Bellaire around 525 PM EDT. Wheeling, Martins Ferry, Warwood and Bethlehem around 530 PM EDT. Triadelphia, Clearview and Tiltonsville around 535 PM EDT. Valley Grove around 540 PM EDT. West Liberty around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Benwood, Windsor Heights, Barkcamp State Park, Neffs, Mount Pleasant, Belmont, Elm Grove, Dillonvale, Clinton and Harrisville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
