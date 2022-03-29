American Idol’s Phillip Phillips joins Ashley for the Arts 2022

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — Ashley for the Arts announced Tuesday that Phillip Phillips will take the main stage August 12 at the music festival in Arcadia.

Phillips won the 11th season of American Idol in 2021. His song “Home” was a huge hit for the singer. Phillips will perform at 5 p.m.

Phillips will join Grammy award-winner Train, as well as Brantley Gilbert, Night Ranger and Brooks & Dunn during the three-day festival.

Everything takes place at Memorial Park starting August 11. Tickets start at $25. Prices increase July 1. V isit the website for more information.

