46-year-old Terry Ziegler Jr. dead after a hit-and-run crash in south Austin (Austin, TX) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 46-year-old Terry Ziegler Jr. as the man who lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on March 14 in south Austin.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place in the 5600 block of West Gate Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

March 29, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.