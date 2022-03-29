ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton Cuse Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE : Carlton Cuse is returning to Amazon Studios . The prolific, Emmy-winning writer-producer, who co-created and was showrunner for the first two seasons of the Prime Video Original Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the multi-year pact, he will develop and produce projects to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Carlton Cuse is a hitmaker whose track record and ability to imagine and create textured characters and worlds makes him a treasured talent,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The success of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an obvious reason for us at Amazon Studios to continue and grow our relationship with Carlton, but his continued vigor for storytelling makes us fortunate to work with this incredibly creative powerhouse.”

Cuse is coming off an overall deal at ABC Signature. Under that, Cuse and Oscar winner John Ridley teamed to develop the high-profile upcoming Katrina limited series Five Days at Memorial for Apple TV+, which the two are jointly writing, showrunning, and directing.

“I am very happy to be back at Amazon Studios,” Cuse said. “I love working with Jen, Vernon, Albert, Marc, and their teams. There’s a strong shared aesthetic about the types of shows we want to make, and they foster a wonderful creative environment.”

Cuse, one of the most successful and well-regarded showrunners working in television today, served as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Damon Lindelof for the run of ABC’s Emmy-winning Lost.

He also developed and is a writer, director, and showrunner (with Meredith Averill) of Locke & Key , based on the graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, currently finishing up Season 3 on Netflix. His other TV credits include, Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony, Nash Bridges, Martial Law, and The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.

Cuse, whose list of honors also include a WGA Award, a Peabody Award, a Golden Globe, a PGA Award, AFI Awards, The Jules Verne Award, Saturn Awards and The Saturn Legacy Award, is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.

Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza & Jay Will Join Sylvester Stallone In Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast opposite lead Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (working title), Paramount+'s new series created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he's released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set...
TULSA, OK
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stephanie Allain Inks Multi-Year First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group & HBO

Emmy-nominated producer Stephanie Allain has signed a new first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO. The new agreement continues Allain's relationship with the Studio, where she and her Homegrown Pictures production company has been under a first-look pact since February 2020. Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team, including Director of Development Gabrielle Ebron, will develop original scripted programming to be produced by Warner Bros. Television for HBO and HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and broadcast. Financial terms were not disclosed, but both WBTVG and HBO confirm it is a multi-year deal. Allain...
BUSINESS
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Julia Garner’s Alma Margo Signs First-Look Deal With Tomorrow Studios

Julia Garner is going into business with Tomorrow Studios. The Ozark star — who formed Alma Margo with producing partner Rowan Riley — has signed a first-look deal with the company founded by CEO Marty Adelstein. Garner is a two-time Emmy winner for her performance as Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark. She also headlines Netflix's Inventing Anna, and is set to star In Paramount Players' psychological thriller Apartment 7A that will be directed by co-writer Natalie Erika James. Tomorrow Studios, which CEO Adelstein runs with President Becky Clements, is behind series including TNT's Snowpiercer, Netflix's Cowboy...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn't care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her "hair regrets," especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about "this bald head of mine." "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing," she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Ron Howard said he wasn't in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation "very upsetting." The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX's upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. "These are people I'm very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn't have expected this kind of behavior," Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. "I'm not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wanda Sykes Calls Will Smith Oscar Slap “Sickening”: “I Physically Felt Ill”

Wanda Sykes called out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday while visiting with Ellen Degeneres for a segment to be aired on Thursday, April 7. Skyes, who co-hosted Hollywood's biggest night alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, revealed she didn't see the altercation happen live. "I just felt so awful for my friend Chris," she says in a video teaser for the episode below. "It was sickening. I physically felt ill and I'm still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let him stay in that room...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Smith Faces Potential “Suspension, Expulsion” From Academy; Actor Wouldn’t Leave Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock, Despite Reps Being Asked By Organizers

UPDATED with more details: Just hours before Chris Rock is set to take the stage in Boston tonight, Will Smith's fate from the actor's rage-filled slap of the comic at Sunday's Oscars now rests in his own hands after a meeting by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors this afternoon. Chris Rock Greeted With Long Standing Ovation At First Show After Oscars Slap, Briefly References Incident "Consistent with the Academy's Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ABC Releases Key Art for 94th Oscars Featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (TV News Roundup)

ABC released key art for the 94th Academy Awards on Friday — and it features the first official shot of this year's three Oscar hosts. The 94th Oscars will be held March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes would be hosting the big night. In Tuesday's image, Hall, Schumer and Sykes are seen sitting in a movie theater with their hands held high. The words "Movie lovers unite" sit above the Oscars'...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

UPDATE: This article has been updated below. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner "Cosmic Sin." He didn't have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis' family revealed that the actor would be "stepping away" from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disease caused by brain damage that impacts a person's...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kevin & Frankie Jonas To Host Unscripted Series ‘Claim To Fame’ For ABC

Kevin and Frankie Jonas are challenging celebrity relatives to go undercover in a new unscripted series for ABC. The Disney-owned network has ordered Claim to Fame, which comes from Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content. The series will challenge 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

“Cancel Culture Encapsulated” Is How Bill Maher Describes Will Smith’s Oscar Night Reaction

"It was not a good look for Will," said Bill Maher today of Will Smith's reaction to Chris Rock's joke at the Oscars. "I could make a case that we've all be under a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion — and I understand a lot of emotion running through him, but that was just out of line and it re-enforced the idea that jokes are the enemy." Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident Will Take "Weeks" To Investigate, Says Academy The Real Time host was speaking with TMZ. "It was sort of like cancel culture encapsulated,"...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Creator Miranda Kwok Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Miranda Kwok, the creator, writer, actor and producer best known for creating and exec producing Fox's crime drama The Cleaning Lady, for representation. The series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment is based on Argentina's La Chica Que Limpia. It centers on Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she is forced to use her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ryan Gosling Almost Guest Starred On Donald Glover’s FX Show ‘Atlanta’

Actor Ryan Gosling was set to guest star on season three of Donald Glover's FX show Atlanta, but plans fell through.  The show has always been guest star heavy with folks like Migos, KattWilliams, and Michael Vick appearing on the show but Gosling is an unexpected choice I'm sure not even fans didn't see coming.  In an interview with People Magazine, Glover detailed how he approached the Oscar nominated actor, and the reason he couldn't participate. "I was so bummed because the part was so great for him", Glover said. "He said he was a...
TV & VIDEOS
