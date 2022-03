The Wisconsin Dells School District will soon be requesting feedback from area taxpayers on possible future referenda for the fall election. Near the end of spring break, the district will survey its residents to better gauge support on multiple options for operating and capital referenda. The district is looking to potential referenda to address several concerns, including a budget shortfall and potentially replacing Lake Delton Elementary School due to infrastructure and location issues.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO