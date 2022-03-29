ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey-humboldt, AZ

Sex Offender Dewey-Humboldt

 1 day ago

YCSO issued a sex offender notification for residents living in the 600-block of South Highway-69 in Dewey-Humboldt. In...

The Independent

Remains of girl found in desert and dubbed ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified 62 years later

The punishing heat of the Arizona desert in mid-summer served as the backdrop for a chilling discovery in 1960; the partially buried remains of a little girl. Believed by police to be between the ages of three and six-years-old, the girl's remains were likely buried for two weeks before they were discovered in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. After she was exhumed from the desert, investigators set about to identify her. For 62 years, the little girl has been referred to as "Little Miss Nobody." On Tuesday she was finally identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos, who was abducted from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

‘Little Miss Nobody,’ Found In The Arizona Desert 62 Years Ago, ID'd As Girl Snatched From Grandmother's Front Yard

A young child who was found in the Arizona desert nearly 62 years ago has finally gotten her name back. On July 31, 1960, the body of a young girl was found partially buried in a sand wash in the desert outside Congress, Arizona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. For years, the Jane Doe – thought to be between the ages of 2 and 7 – garnered the unfortunate nickname “Little Miss Nobody.”
CONGRESS, AZ
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of missing 12-year-old Arizona girl speaks out as search enters second week: ‘I’m scared to death’

The mother of a 12-year-old girl from Arizona who has been missing for two weeks has said she was “scared to death” over her daughter’s disappearance. Betty Taylor was reported missing on 20 March from Safford, Arizona, about 206km away from Tucson.A large-scale search for the girl is being carried out by the Graham County police with the help of helicopters, drones and several volunteers, who have been handing out flyers with Betty’s photo to raise awareness about her disappearance.Betty, who is 5ft 5 inches tall and has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights, had left with a backpack and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
CBS LA

Alleged killer and accomplice of Aiden Leos, 6-year-old victim of Orange road rage shooting in court

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the two suspects charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in a road rage incident on May 21.Aiden was riding in the backseat of his mother's car, on his way to kindergarten, when the road rage shooting happened.After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, a couple in their 20s were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment in connection to the shooting.California Highway Patrol, the lead agency in the investigation, announced at the time that they have also located the vehicle and firearm...
ORANGE, CA

