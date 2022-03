Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 38. Cloudy, thunderstorm possible. See the 5-day forecast. After more than 40 years, disc jockey signs off without a chance to say goodbye: Dave Frisina signed off his show Monday night, possibly for the last time after 44 years as a disc jockey in Central New York. For the last three years, Frisina has operated The Rebel streaming station online seven days a week. With just an hour left in his show on Monday night, Frisina learned that his job was being eliminated. His request to do a final full show was rejected. “I understand. It’s tough to keep a streaming station alive,” Frisina said. “My only regret is the awkward way it ended.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO