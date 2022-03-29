‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap.

In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).

With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor with three films on the top 10 Netflix roster. The other two are Red Notice — which is No. 1 — and 6 Underground , which sits at No. 9.

Reynolds was previously tied with Sandra Bullock, who has two original Netflix movies on the list: Bird Box and the more recent The Unforgivable .

Adam Project director Shawn Levy also now claims a new Netflix record: He is the only producer-director with a show on the most popular English TV list ( Stranger Things ) and a film on the most popular film list. Levy has an exclusive TV deal with Netflix and a first-look film pact.

Both Adam Project and 6 Underground are from production company Skydance.

The Adam Project , a time-traveling adventure, was a passion project for Levy and Reynolds, who are also among the movie’s credited producers. The duo have become filmmaking soulmates, who also teamed on Free Guy , a breakout hit at the box office during the pandemic that is now racking up big viewership numbers on Disney+.

“I’m not going to be shy. To see both Adam Project and Free Guy connect in such a globally commercial way is really meaningful to Ryan and I,” Levy tells The Hollywood Reporter . “I don’t make niche programming. I make mainstream programming. And to have both Adam Project and Stranger Things in the upper echelon of the most-watching programming on Netflix is a point of pride.”

While Netflix doesn’t parse data, Levy says that 25 percent of those streaming The Adam Project went back and watched it again.

“The way that it is being rewatched and being kept alive on social media with such sustained energy is a joyous surprise,” Levy adds.

Reynolds and Levy are now working on several other films, with Levy coming aboard to direct Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios/Disney. A Free Guy sequel is also in the works at 20th Century/Disney.

Below are the top 10 most popular films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.

1. Red Notice , 364 million hours

2. Don’t Look Up, 359.8 million

3. Bird Box , 282 million

4. Extraction , 231.3 million

5. The Unforgivable , 214.7 million

6. The Irishman , 214.6 million

7. The Adam Project , 209.7 million

8. The Kissing Booth 2 , 209.3 million

9. 6 Underground , 205.5 million

10. Spencer Confidential , 197.3 million

