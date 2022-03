RENO COUNTY — An accident just before 3 p.m. Friday near Hutchinson claimed one life. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Fire and EMS, responded to the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. for an injury accident. They found that a gray 1988 Chevrolet 1500 operated by an 18 year old male from Hutchinson was north bound on Halstead Rd. when he failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a gray 2018 GMC Yukon traveling east on 56th Ave.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO