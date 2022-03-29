ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, a New Hampshire native, poses for photo with young cancer survivor

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Rochester native Casey DeSmith, a goalie for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, was spotted posing for a photo with a young cancer survivor at a game....

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: The Detroit Fallout, Fleury Confirms he Rejected Capitals

It was a game unlike any other at PPG Paints Arena. Never before had Pittsburgh Penguins fans witnessed such an offensive outburst on that side of the street, and long-time fans haven’t seen such goal-scoring since 1991. Evgeni Malkin was a driving force behind the Penguins’ surge, as head coach Mike Sullivan used the opportunity to shed light on their conversations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And former Penguins goalie, and perhaps still one at heart, Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed he rejected the Washington Capitals because…they’re the Capitals.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Anaheim Ducks & Minnesota Wild

We are back on the west coast for March’s final Weekly Lost & Found. We’ll take a trip to both divisions as the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild make the list. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a quick shoutout for scoring 11 goals against the Detroit Red Wings on March 27.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
NHL

Rangers defeat Penguins, move into second in Metropolitan

PITTSBURGH -- Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in five days, 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Kreider has scored 45 goals this season. His previous career high was 28. "It was an intense...
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Record-long homestand concludes Thursday night when Wild hosts Penguins at Xcel Energy Center. Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, 90 points) at Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, 86 points) 🏒 Puck drop: 7:08 p.m. 📺 Watch: Bally Sports North. 📻 Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild NHL App. Follow:...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Casey Desmith

Comments / 0

Community Policy