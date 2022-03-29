ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Most Famous Food In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee may be known for many popular foods like barbecue, Nashville Hot Chicken and banana pudding , but only one can stand dish in the Volunteer State can stand out above the rest.

Mashed compiled a list of the dish or ingredients each state is best known for, including this regionally-specific meal in Tennessee. According to the site:

"It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves."

So which dish is the most famous food in Tennessee?

Memphis Style BBQ

Many states have their own take on barbecue, from the vinegar-based Carolina style to the smoky Texas, but the regionally-specific Memphis style stands out as the most famous food in the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Tennessee's most famous food:

"Famous American BBQ, says the Smithsonian , evolved into separate styles from Caribbean roots. Those styles include the Memphis version, which features a sweet, tomato-based sauce that developed in part because of the readily-available ingredients — including molasses — that were traded along the Mississippi River. Memphis is also where BBQ diverged from being something strictly pork-related into using other tasty meat products as well, to make something that's as uniquely Tennessean as the Grand Ole Opry."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous food in each state.

