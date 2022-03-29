ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist hit, killed in Poway identified

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

POWAY, Calif. – A motorcyclist who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver last week was publicly identified Tuesday.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 59-year-old Steven Lee McHenry of San Diego died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Sgt. Lon Nguyen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 13800 block of Midland Road. Twenty-two-year-old Astha Rajyaguru, driving northbound in a sedan, is suspected of rear-ending McHenry, who was parked in the bike lane on the road, Nguyen said.

22-year-old suspected of DUI after fatal motorcycle crash

EMS attempted to provide life-saving care to McHenry but officials were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rajyaguru was evaluated by law enforcement and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The incident remained under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

