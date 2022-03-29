Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 31-April 7

Friday, April 1

• The Cottage blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Eric Lovett, chief executive of Urban Street Angels, will speak about youth homelessness. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, April 3

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, April 5

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Brian Brinig will speak about mastering self-discipline. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, April 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday's edition. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .