ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: The Mean Streets of the Near North Side, The Fabulous Clipjoint By Fredric Brown

By Patrick T. Reardon
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFredric Brown’s murder mystery, The Fabulous Clipjoint, first published in 1947, and reissued last December by Penzler Publishers, was good enough to win an Edgar Award for Best First Novel. But you don’t have to be a fan of detective fiction to enjoy it if you’re a modern-day...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body of Chicago trans activist found in Lake Michigan

The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan has been identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary.Police in Evanston, Illinois, say they responded to a call after it was reported that a there was the body of a Black woman on the rocks.Malary’s body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment on Thursday and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.Malary, 31, had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing on 15 March.She was a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and had left her job...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/10 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, especially since it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Add to that the pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Third Coast Review

Review: Homecoming for South Side’s Anthony McGill Gives Special Impact to Music of the Baroque’s Mozart Concert

When a performer’s name is in the title of a symphony’s concert, it is not surprising that their performance ends up as the evening’s most memorable highlight. That was certainly the case with Music of the Baroque’s McGill Plays Mozart, presented Monday (February 28) at Chicago’s Harris Theater and the night before at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Upon This Shore, Idle Muse’s Pericles Adaptation, Needs to Inject Some Excitement

Idle Muse Theatre takes on the difficult task of staging Shakespeare’s Pericles with excitement along with the hero’s journeys to find love and home. the Daughters of Tyre, is adapted and directed by artistic director Evan Jackson. Set in ancient times and spoken in Shakespearean language, the two-hour production features two shipwrecks, knightly jousts, captures by pirates, incest, a brothel scene, and a miraculous survival, all amid visits to Pentapolis, Tarsus, Antioch and Pericles’ hometown of Tyre.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Chicago Beer: A History of Brewing, Public Drinking and the Corner Bar

Since its early days, Chicago has had a deep connection to drinking. As author June Skinner Sawyers (a regular contributor to Third Coast Review) shares, “Drinking in the Windy City has deep roots.” It’s a claim that hints at a larger story. Fortunately, Sawyers holds true to her word by taking readers through Chicago’s fascinating and sometimes twisted relationship to drinking, brewing, and the bar community in her new book Chicago Beer: A History of Brewing, Public Drinking, and the Corner Bar.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Fredric Brown
Third Coast Review

Review: Fire Talk Showcases Chicago Artists at Sleeping Village

On one of the busier Sunday nights I have been a part of this year, East Coast label Fire Talk delivered a snippet of what is to come at this year’s SXSW festival. Fire Talk based in New York but with a lineup of numbers of Chicago bands (Accessory, Bnny, Dehd, Deeper, Fran, and Mia Joy) bolstering its lineup, it is hard to believe they are not Chicago based. Prior to the evening at Sleeping Village, there was a shift in the lineup as Cola bowed out due to a band member having COVID. So Chicago’s Floatie were added to the lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: Chicago Native Graham Moore on the Precision of The Outfit, the Art of the Reveal and Setting the Film in 1950s Chicago

When last we met Chicago native Graham Moore, he was picking up an Oscar for his first produced screenplay, 2014’s The Imitation Game. If memory serves, at the time, he also had a draft completed for an adaptation of Erik Larson’s bestselling book The Devil in the White City, which has since moved on to other writers and producers as far as we know. Since then, he and writing partner Johnathan McClain collaborated on a fantastic tale, set in 1950s Chicago, about an English tailor named Leonard (Mark Rylance) who operates a low-key shop with his assistant. Mable (Zoey Deutch), where he makes impeccable clothes for whoever can afford them, including a mob boss named Roy (Simon Russell Beale), and his lieutenants (Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn). The mobsters also use Leonard’s shop to house a dropbox that gets filled up every day with protection money for Roy’s services, and as shady characters move in and out of Leonard’s shop, he keeps his head down, on his work, and he listens.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

12 Great Designs that Sparked Joy from the 2022 Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place

It was March, 2020. We’d just finished covering C2E2 and were anticipating a return to McCormick Place for the annual International Home and Housewares Show, newly redubbed the Inspired Home Show. We’ve been covering this gargantuan global look at trends and innovations in housewares since Third Coast Review’s inception and beyond. But Covid was on the loose in Chicago, and as the numbers began their precipitous rise, the decision was made to cancel the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Franklin Street#Fitness#West Side#Chicagoan#Elmwood Press#French
WIBC.com

PNC Bank on North Side Robbed; No Injuries Reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A PNC Bank on the north side was robbed Thursday morning, police said. Officers arrived at the bank — located in the 1400 block of West 86th Street just west of Ditch Road — around 11:30 a.m. Police say they are not aware of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The State Journal-Register

Things to know about Saturday's Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon in Springfield

Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon participants will return to Springfield's streets in-person Saturday after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are super-excited," said Springfield Road Runners Club member Brookelyn Eazelle, who is co-directing the race this year with Randi Lucas. The race, in its 58th year, is organized by the club.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
324
Followers
2K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy