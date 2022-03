Elijah Davis was a nervous ball of energy all weekend long in Philadelphia. But late on Sunday afternoon in the Wells Fargo Center, he took a deep breath and started soaking in a moment he’d never forget. North Carolina had blitzed Saint Peter’s from the start of the teams’ Elite Eight matchup, and with 2:37 left in the second half the Tar Heels led by 25 and “it was happening,” as Davis put it. He started getting...

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO