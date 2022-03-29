ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Messenger takes a cue from Slack with an @everyone shortcut

By J. Conditt
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta is adding a handful of features to the Messenger app that will be familiar to anyone who's used Slack, most notably with a new @everyone function. Starting today, typing @everyone in a chat in Messenger...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cue#Shortcut#Everyone#Android#Ios
BGR.com

This malicious app was downloaded by thousands of Android users

If you own any Android devices, you hopefully know to be careful when downloading apps from any source other than Google Play. Unfortunately, even Google Play isn’t always safe, as hackers continue to find new ways to sneak dangerous malware into the Play store. Just last month, security researchers at Cleafy found another seemingly innocuous app on the Play store was actually acting as a dropper for the TeaBot banking trojan.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google, Apple, and Meta could face company break ups if they don’t follow strict new antitrust rules in the EU

The EU has just reached an agreement on the so-called Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is supposed to “make the digital sector fairer and more competitive.” If passed, the legislation is probably one of the most far-reaching laws in the tech sector after GDPR, having broad implications on Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta’s business practices. Under the currently agreed text, the companies will be forced to make many concessions towards smaller competitors to create a fairer market, including a push for limited interoperability between messengers like WhatsApp and smaller competitors.
NFL
Android Authority

How to make a new or existing post on Facebook shareable

How to make sure the right eyes see your content. Facebook encourages us to share everything about our lives, but some things are best suited to particular audiences. For example, your mother or your boss doesn’t need to know about that amazing party you went to last night, where you were so drunk, you went home with a traffic cone. So when posting something, ask yourself “who needs to see this and who doesn’t?”. Here’s a rundown on the various Facebook privacy settings and how to set each one.
INTERNET
Engadget

Apple may release its next iPad Pro this fall

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman expects Apple will release its next-generation iPad Pro sometime this fall. In his latest , Gurman says he anticipates the new tablet will feature MagSafe inductive charging and Apple’s long-rumored but as yet unannounced corroborating a previous report from 9to5Mac. As of the company’s most...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Why I’ll never sideload apps on iPhone

The European Union may soon force Apple and Google to allow the practice of sideloading apps on iPhone and Android, respectively. It’s already possible for Android users to install any apps they want, regardless of where they come from. But the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) would also impose the practice on Apple, which would have to comply.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Take Screenshots on Android When the App Doesn't Allow It

One main advantage of Android that has made many tech enthusiasts prefer it over other mobile operating systems, is the liberty to do anything you want. With Android, you can install anything, and you can customize virtually everything about your phone. With all this being said, there are still some...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy