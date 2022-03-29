ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

VIDEO: Woman outside watering plants when chased, attacked by home invasion suspects in southwest Houston, police say

 1 day ago
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down three suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery and home invasion case in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, on Feb. 21 at around 8:00 pm, a woman was watering plants outside of her apartment in the 8100 block of Bellaire when she was approached by three armed men.

The woman told police, as she attempted to run into her apartment, the suspects chased her and one of them struck her in the back of the head.

The woman continued running to her apartment and, once inside, attempted to hide in the bathroom, at which time, one suspect kicked open the door.

Another resident, who was already inside the apartment, was also hit by one of the suspects, causing her to momentarily lose consciousness.

The suspects rummaged through the apartment, removing valuables, and then fled the location in a white Lexus SUV.

The suspects, who were masked, were only described by the victims as men wearing dark clothing. Police released surveillance video which captured the suspects inside the home and the vehicle used to flee the scene.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Janet Doe
1d ago

wow that's very scary my husband waters our plants on the porch and the walkways and any time he's outside he's packing this crime is getting worse I just had cameras installed last week

