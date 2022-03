The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extension this month to the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, shifting it to nine months from six months. Ease of storage is one of the vaccine’s main selling points. It retains its potency when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, while the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna must be kept in ultracold refrigeration. (A statement on Johnson & Johnson’s website noted that the vaccine could be stored frozen for 24 months.)

