Adams County, OH

Adams County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old runaway

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for...

www.wlwt.com

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police searching for missing 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
BUFFALO, NY
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, OH
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
#Police
KMOV

12-year-old and 14-year-old found dead

Summer will be here before we know it, and the time to start making plans is now! Whether your child is interested in sports, STEM, art, cooking, or something else, Blueprint4SummerSTL has thousands of summer programs listed on their FREE platform to ensure you’ll find the perfect fit for your family.
KIDS
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Shropshire Star

Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting

The suspects, all from Des Moines, Iowa, are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. US authorities have arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, over a drive-by shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two female teenagers. The suspects, all from Des...
PUBLIC SAFETY

