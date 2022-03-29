Adams County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old runaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police have identified a driver that led them on a high-speed chase last week. Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Shawn Christian Black. An officer attempted to stop Black, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota car, on Ashwood...
Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
A detective with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had just finished searching a missing woman’s home on Friday when he noticed something amiss with the green septic tank in the backyard. The bolts on the cover were loose, and dirt had been cleared away, according to the sheriff.
Vermont State Police investigators used advanced DNA sequencing techniques to identify a sample found as part of their investigation into the 2004 disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in the town of Montgomery, police said Friday. But investigators say identifying the source of the DNA found near the abandoned car of...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A mother in the Cincinnati suburb of Westwood pleaded guilty to killing her son. Kenya Stallworth then hid Dominic Allen's body for two months in the apartment she shared with her husband, Robert Robb. Stallworth pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter Monday. She...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cheviot Police say they've identified and arrested one of the three people involved in firing shots outside of a bar. However, court documents indicate Ian Sherman was not the gunman. The incident started with a shoving match inside Gametime on Harrison Avenue and then continued outside...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
After not hearing from his 18-year-old daughter, Anita, for several days in 2007, Gordon Knutson drove about an hour to her apartment in Minot, N.D., to make sure she was okay. But when he arrived, it seemed no one was home. Then, he peered into Anita's bedroom window. "The mattress...
The suspects, all from Des Moines, Iowa, are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. US authorities have arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, over a drive-by shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two female teenagers. The suspects, all from Des...
