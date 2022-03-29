ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Endless Breakfast’: Denny’s has a new deal for ‘Americans impacted by rising inflation’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088dxN_0etJ9Sg900

UTAH ( KTVX ) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the country, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet.

This week, Denny’s began offering an Endless Breakfast promotion designed to help “Americans impacted by rising inflation,” the chain announced in a press release.

“As inflation reaches historic levels and Americans face rising prices at gas pumps and sticker shock at supermarket checkouts, America’s Diner is offering Americans what they are so desperately seeking right now — value for their money — with the launch of a new Endless Breakfast promotion,” Denny’s wrote.

The deal, available for dine-in customers only, offers “endless” servings of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hash browns for a base price of $6.99 per order, or $8.99 in select states. Guests can choose to add unlimited bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents or $1.49, depending on the location.

The offer is scheduled to run through June 21.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a 7.9% rise in inflation over the last year, marking the sharpest spike since 1982. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has already accelerated price increases for some exports, has also stoked fear of further price jumps for groceries , The Hill reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Bets Big On Its Ugly New Burger

These days Burger King (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report really is earning its name, especially when it comes to taking wacky, wildly creative chances in the fast food market. It's created some truly bizarre products worldwide in its efforts to innovate and stand out from the pack,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Announces Return of Seasonal Spring Favorite Menu Treat

The McDonald's menu is growing, at least for folks north of the border. Just in time for Easter, the fan-favorite Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is returning to menus across Canada. The beloved chilled treat's return comes as the Shamrock Shake continues to take the fast-food chain by storm in the U.S., with several other fast food restaurant chains rolling out Shamrock Shake copycats.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Inflation#United States#New Deal#Food Drink#Endless Breakfast#The Labor Department#Hill
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The Truth About McDonald's Breakfast Sausage

No other fast food joint does mornings quite like McDonald's. For over 40 years, their breakfast menu has fueled groggy customers' grease fix with hash browns, hot cakes, and grilled breakfast sandwiches, washed down with a steady stream of black coffee. But when talking about McDonald's breakfast, we tend to focus on individual innovations like the Sausage McMuffin or the McGriddle. What we don't pay much attention to is what's nestled in between the bun, and that's McDonald's breakfast sausage.
FOOD & DRINKS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing Szechuan Sauce Back for Just a Few Days

Sometimes we want what we can't have simply because we can't have it, but other times, we just want the sweet-yet-spicy flavor notes of Szechuan Sauce to accompany our chicken nuggets after four sad years without it. The latter is obviously the case for McDonald's beloved sauce. The fast food...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Reddit Labels Costco Meat 'Wagyu Chicken' In Hilarious Inflation Post

As if we haven't dealt with enough crises over the past few years, inflation is continuing to be a problem well into 2022. Even though inflation sounds like something only big companies or financial advisors have to deal with, it's affecting our everyday lives at the gas pump, grocery store, and more. According to TIME, inflation remained at a 40-year high in January 2022 with gas prices up 38% and food prices up 8% overall. Some foods have been hit harder than others, with the category of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increasing by 13%, per Forbes.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cadbury shrinks iconic Dairy Milk bars as inflation bites – but price stays the same

Cadbury has reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent, passing the impact of soaring costs to customers as inflation continues to bite.Parent company Mondelez blamed an increase in production costs for the shrinking of its larger bars from 200g to 180g.The bars are still being sold at £2, despite the size reduction.We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costsMondelezUS-based Mondelez said the ‘shrinkflation’ – reducing the size of a product but keeping its price the same in order to improve profitability...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?

FAMED Mexican-style fast food joint Taco Bell has announced an additional Freeze flavor just in time for the warmer seasons. In honor of the spring equinox, two new cherry-based flavors have hit stores. What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?. In March 2022, Taco Bell added two new Freeze flavors...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

You don't need to follow the news to know that food is getting significantly more expensive — the 7.4% annual hike in grocery prices is being felt every time you reach for your favorites at the supermarket. While fast food has long been a filling option for people on...
RESTAURANTS
KXAN

KXAN

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy