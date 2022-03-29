ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury trial underway for fatal barbershop shooting in Utica

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
The jury trial for two men charged in the fatal shooting at a Utica barbershop began Monday in Oneida County Court.

Jaleak Scarborough, 22, and Hakim Muhammad, 20, both of Utica, are charged with felony second-degree murder of 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman, also of Utica. Scarborough faces additional charges of two counts of felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Utica police reported Pittman was a customer at a barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street on May 7, 2021, when someone walked in and shot him multiple times in the chest and abdomen with a handgun.

Anthony Johnson, the owner of For The People Barbershop, described the moments leading up to the shooting in court Tuesday. A longtime customer, Pittman had stopped in for a last-minute appointment, he said. Johnson said he heard the chime of the shop door opening and someone ask if he was done before the shooting began.

A third individual, 32-year-old Christian Rodriguez, of Utica, also was initially charged. He pleaded guilty to felony second-degree conspiracy Feb. 14, saying he provided clothing to Scarborough to disguise himself, according to court transcripts. He is due to be sentenced April 7 in Oneida County Court.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

