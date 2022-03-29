Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, ice expected overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

The following counties are under the advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull. Carroll County is under the advisory from midnight until noon on Wednesday.

A warm front will bring a wintry mix of rain, ice and sleet overnight creating a messy morning commute.

The front will move out around 8 a.m. with a few spotty showers as it exits.

Spring makes a comeback on Wednesday. Winds will pick up, gusting to 30 MPH and we clear out some of the clouds warming up to around 70. Showers and embedded thunder possible late Wednesday night followed by on and off showers on Thursday with temps in the 60s.

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

