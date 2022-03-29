ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, ice expected overnight

By Jenn Harcher, André Bernier
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

The following counties are under the advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull. Carroll County is under the advisory from midnight until noon on Wednesday.

A warm front will bring a wintry mix of rain, ice and sleet overnight creating a messy morning commute.

Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app

The front will move out around 8 a.m. with a few spotty showers as it exits.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5xBG_0etJ9FRw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bRgN_0etJ9FRw00

Spring makes a comeback on Wednesday. Winds will pick up, gusting to 30 MPH and we clear out some of the clouds warming up to around 70. Showers and embedded thunder possible late Wednesday night followed by on and off showers on Thursday with temps in the 60s.

Click here for weather maps and radar

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15G1WZ_0etJ9FRw00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

37K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Follow WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow you’ll see this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps. High temps Friday barely above 40! Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers. Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Warming Up#Portage Stark#Summit#Fox 8#Fox 8 Day#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with blizzard conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast near Point Lay. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. Plan on areas of reduced visibility and very difficult travel conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy