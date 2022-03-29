Cleveland Cavaliers adding local steel company’s logo to 2022-2023 jerseys

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers is expanding its partnership with steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to put the company’s logo on the team’s jerseys for the 2022-2023 season.

The team made the announcement inside the Cliffs entrance of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday afternoon.

“Cliffs has been an anchor for Cleveland and the Great Lakes Region for 175 years. We share an immense amount of hometown pride and love for this region and are committed to having a positive influence on the people that live and work here,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, Len Komoroski.

Komoroski went on to say, “both Cliffs and the Cavs are considered part of the ‘fabric of life’ here in Northeast Ohio. It is now very appropriate and relevant for Cliffs to be represented, literally, on the fabric of the Cavs player jerseys.”

According to Cavs officials, Cliffs is the only steel company to have a jersey patch partnership in the NBA.

Cliffs officials announced Tuesday that the partnership also benefits Boys & Girls Clubs across the communities that the company operates .

They are pledging $500,000 of new funding to these clubs. The funds will be awarded competitively later in the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.