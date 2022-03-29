DAR salutes speaker, birthday girl

Shirley Wooten and Debby Butler.

Brooke Dickhart and Debby Butler. Contributed photo

WAKE FOREST — The Daughters of the American Revolution’s Gen. James Moore Chapter began its March meeting at the Wake Forest Historical Society by welcoming speaker Brooke Dickhart.

Dickhart is the driving force behind The Joel Fund, which she began after her father took his own life due to suffering from PTSD. She presented a program entitled Reconnecting Veterans to Life at Home.

Joel Fund programs have evolved into four operations, including art, furnishings, wellness and connection. The intent is to support any veteran in need as they transition back into civilian life, with the end goal that no veteran should suffer alone. More information may be found on their website at www.thejoelfund.org.

After the conclusion of the business meeting, the chapter recognized one of its own with a drive-by celebration at the home of Shirley Wooten in honor of her 100th birthday. Members delivered cards, flowers and balloons, and Regent Debby Butler presented Wooten with a certificate acknowledging her 65 years of DAR service.

Experienced genealogists can help residents discover if they qualify for DAR membership. Email debby_butler@hotmail.com to get started. For more information about Wake Forest’s DAR Chapter, visit www.ncdar.org/GeneralJamesMoore.