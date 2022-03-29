ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This Gorgeous Fixer-Upper Is Oklahoma's Most Expensive Home

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An almost 100-year-old home in Tulsa, Oklahoma has hit the market for the first time since 1968, and is a great fixer-upper in the making. Here's a look...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 2

Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s Still on the Market

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back browsing about the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
State
Oklahoma State
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixer Upper#Gardening#Wine#Housing List#Realtor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KSN News

66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
TULSA, OK
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy