Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 09:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches for a storm total of 4 to 8 inches, sleet accumulations of between one and two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible storms Thursday as temps rise

There is a chance for some scattered showers overnight and possibly into Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US drought predicted to worsen this spring as dry conditions spread to nearly 60 per cent of the country

The western United States will suffer "prolonged, persistent drought" for the second spring in a row, government scientists have said.In a worrying new seasonal forecast on Thursday, the US National Weather Service (NWS) predicted continuing or worsening drought across a vast swathe of the country from California to Montana down to Texas.It comes after the southwestern US experienced its most severe drought on record last year, exacerbated by historic high temperatures that a US government report blamed "significantly" on global warming.“With nearly 60 per cent of the continental US experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY FROM DILLINGHAM NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Strongest gusts are expected in an area from Koliganek to New Stuyahok. Visibilities reduced to one half mile or less. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has overspread Bristol Bay and will continue through Monday morning. Snowfall rates during this time may approach one inch per hour. The snow is then expected to decrease in intensity before tapering off late Monday morning, though some snow showers may linger through Monday afternoon, especially across higher terrain. The combination of falling snow and gusty winds is expected to reduce visibility to one half mile.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood, Laurens, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens; Spartanburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Laurens, south central Spartanburg and southeastern Greenwood Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Laurens to 13 miles north of Evans. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Ninety Six, Joanna, Cross Hill, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site, Mountville and Kirksey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

