Los Angeles County, CA

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-30 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 3:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/03 PM 4.2 1.8 1.6 0 None 25/04 AM 3.0 0.6 1.5 0 None 25/04 PM 3.6 1.2 1.1 1 None 26/05 AM 2.2 -0.2 0.7 0 None 26/05 PM 3.1 0.7 0.7 1 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-03-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .A north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 1 to 3 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds are diminishing and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 15:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON Snow should diminish and start to mix with rain after 4 pm. Around 2 inches of snow was reported throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alpena, Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alpena; Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. The heaviest snow will fall between the Mackinac Bridge and M-32. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Tide levels may reach to 3.5 to around 4 feet tonight near high tide around sunrise. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KHON2

High Surf Advisory for most parts of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. The advisory is also for the north-facing shores of Maui. The advisory was issued on Monday, March 14 around 3:53 a.m. and is in effect...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rabun WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of northeast Georgia and North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Friday, March 25, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of northeast Georgia and North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC

