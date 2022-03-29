Man, 19, shot in neck in Little Italy; no arrests: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 19-year-old was shot in the neck on Monday night in Little Italy, police said.

The victim was shot around 10:20 p.m. in front of 203 Canal Street near Mulberry Street.

EMS responded and transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. Police said he was uncooperative.

A source told The New York Post that when officers and EMS arrived at the scene, the teen screamed, "Get me to the hospital."

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.