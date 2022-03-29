ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen to Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies baseball game Tuesday

By Billy Gates
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bitter rivals will meet in front of a sold-out crowd Tuesday in Austin.

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns baseball team hosts Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field and is trying to snap a three-game regular season losing streak to the Aggies. The game has been sold out since the beginning of the season, and the Disch should have an electric atmosphere.

Texas-Oklahoma moving baseball series to Globe Life Field

Justin Eckhardt (1-0, 2.63 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for the Longhorns. Texas A&M hadn’t named a starting pitcher before Tuesday afternoon.

The Longhorns are looking for the program’s 245th win over the Aggies. Texas leads the all-time series with its College Station counterparts 244-128-5.

Winds are expected to be blustery out of the south during the game, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather team . There’s a Wind Advisory due to possible wind gusts up to 40 mph, and those winds will blow straight out to left field, so any fly ball that way could go on a longer ride than usual.

Longhorns first baseman Ivan Melendez will have a golden opportunity to take over the national home run lead. Melendez has already matched his 2021 home run total with 13, and he’s tied with Virginia’s Jake Gelof for the most in Division I baseball.

You’ll have a tough time finding a ticket unless you know someone who knows someone else since it’s sold out. Here’s how to watch or listen to the game if you’re not at the Disch:

#8 TEXAS (19-7) vs. TEXAS A&M (14-9)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

