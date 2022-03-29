X-Session with The Unlikely Candidates!

Participants of the Lyric Youth Theatre Program have been busy rehearsing for the debut of School House Rock LIVE JR in May. They will be participating in First Thursday art events on April 7 with a sneak peak of their show in the Lyric Annex.
VIRGINIA — Works by young budding artists and a chance to have photos taken with the Easter bunny — it's all part of the First Thursday Queen City Art Crawl.
The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, will host an open house in the Lyric Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. April 7, featuring artistic creations by several students who participate in Lyric Youth Arts programming.
...
