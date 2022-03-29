X-Session with The Unlikely Candidates!

VIRGINIA — Works by young budding artists and a chance to have photos taken with the Easter bunny — it's all part of the First Thursday Queen City Art Crawl. The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, will host an open house in the Lyric Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. April 7, featuring artistic creations by several students who participate in Lyric Youth Arts programming. ...

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO