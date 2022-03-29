ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

X-Session with The Unlikely Candidates!

101x.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next X-Session presented by Saint Arnold is...

www.101x.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Lyric Youth Theatre Program

Participants of the Lyric Youth Theatre Program have been busy rehearsing for the debut of School House Rock LIVE JR in May. They will be participating in First Thursday art events on April 7 with a sneak peak of their show in the Lyric Annex.
THEATER & DANCE
Mesabi Tribune

First Thursday event features young artists and Easter bunny

VIRGINIA — Works by young budding artists and a chance to have photos taken with the Easter bunny — it's all part of the First Thursday Queen City Art Crawl. The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, will host an open house in the Lyric Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. April 7, featuring artistic creations by several students who participate in Lyric Youth Arts programming. ...
VIRGINIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy