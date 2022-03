Conference USA will not stand in the way of Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall joining the Sun Belt Conference this fall, the league office announced Tuesday. In a joint statement with the three schools, Conference USA announced it has “reached a resolution” to allow the three long-time members to leave at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall had previously announced plans to leave their current league — and were included in the Sun Belt Conference’s 2022 football schedule — but CUSA was fighting the move on contractual grounds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO