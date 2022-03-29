March 29 East playoff standings update as Sixers move up to No. 2 seed

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There was more movement in the jumbled Eastern Conference playoff race on Monday while the Philadelphia 76ers were idle on the schedule. The Sixers have been involved in the thick of this playoff race and they moved up to the No. 2 seed after play on Monday and entering play on Tuesday.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in the Eastern Conference.

Monday's prominent games (March 28)

With the Sixers off on Monday, it was time to scoreboard watch. The Miami Heat knocked off the Sacramento Kings at home 123-100 to snap their 4-game skid and with the Sixers off, they took a one game lead on the Sixers in the standings.

The Heat also moved into the No. 1 seed all by themselves after the shorthanded Boston Celtics fell to the Toronto Raptors in overtime 115-112. The Celtics dropped to No. 4 in the standings with Philadelphia moving up to No. 2. The Celtics, Sixers, and Milwaukee Bucks are all a single game back of Miami for No. 1 in the East.

March 28 games for potential playoff opponents

With the Raptors knocking off the Celtics coupled with the Chicago Bulls falling to the New York Knicks, the Raptors are now tied for the No. 5 seed in the East with the Bulls. Chicago is ahead of New York due to the tiebreaker. Philadelphia could drop to No. 4 by the season’s end due to the jumbled-up standings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also knocked off the Orlando Magic. Even with the win, the Cavs are still the No. 7 seed, but they are only a game back of the Bulls and Raptors for the No. 5 seed.

The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Denver Nuggets as they dropped to No. 9 with the idle Brooklyn Nets moving up to No. 8. The Atlanta Hawks also won so they maintained their 4.5 game lead on the Knicks for the No. 10 seed for the play-in tournament.

Tuesday's prominent games (March 29)

The Sixers and the Bucks are the only teams in the top 4 of the East who play on Tuesday and they will take on each other. As mentioned, the two teams are tied with the Celtics for No. 2 in the East and this matchup on Tuesday will determine the season series and the all-important tiebreaker in the standings.

As far as potential playoff opponents, the Nets are back in action as they host the Detroit Pistons while the No. 5 seed Bulls are in the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards.

Important games:

Bucks at Sixers (7 p.m. EDT)

Bulls at Wizards (7 p.m. EDT)

Pistons at Nets (7:30 p.m. EDT)

March 29 East playoff standings