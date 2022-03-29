ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chevron reschedules California refinery strike talks -union official

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO, March 29 (Reuters) - Talks between Chevron Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a California refinery strike were pushed back one day at the company’s request, a union official said on Tuesday in San Antonio.

B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents 500 striking workers at Chevron’s 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California, refinery, said the talks were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

A Chevron spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

White spoke to Reuters at a protest by about 50 USW members from California, Utah and Texas outside a San Antonio hotel where a Chevron executive was speaking on the topic of motivating employees at a conference by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

White said Local 5 believes Chevron wants to draw out talks while it tests the resolve of striking employees to stay off their jobs without pay.

“They’re trying to see how many of our people will cross the picket line,” White said.

The workers went on strike on March 21 after talks between the two sides broke down one day after Chevron removed the union members from the refinery following a strike notice by the USW.

Chevron continues to run the refinery with supervisors and managers. It has not discussed specific units or production levels but has said the plant continues to operate and deliver products to consumers.

A jet fuel hydrotreater was shut last week at the refinery, according to a regulatory filing, which lifted diesel and jet prices in California markets last week, according to West Coast refined products traders.

Local 12-5 has been seeking a 5% pay increase for workers at the San Francisco-area refinery on top a 12% pay raise over four years negotiated in February between the USW International union and U.S. refinery owners.

The 5% increase would offset the impact of rising health-care costs, the union has said.

Tim Keblis, who is a member of USW Local 12-931 representing workers at Chevron’s Salt Lake City refinery, said he came to San Antonio because workers at the Utah refinery are seeing pay increases being wiped out by rising housing costs in the area.

“Housing has gone up 48%,” Keblis said. “Our new members can’t buy a house.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

385K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Industry
City
Richmond, TX
San Antonio, TX
Business
Richmond, CA
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Industry
State
Utah State
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Union Workers#Chevron Corp#United Steelworkers Union#Usw Local
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

US oil CEO warns industry can't pump more natural gas 'on a dime'

While one U.S. oil producer feels confident in its ability to pump more domestic oil, the CEO cautioned production won’t speed up anytime soon on "Varney & Co." Friday, despite President Biden’s recent natural gas deal with Europe. "I think you're going to see U.S. production rise," Canary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

Gas prices in the U.S. keep going up and up, and Washington's Democrats have found a convenient scapegoat for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil. President Joe Biden says oil companies “shouldn’t pad their profits” while crude oil prices fall. Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for a windfall tax on oil profits, and industry CEOs may face a grilling in Congress next month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
Axios

Democrats blast oil execs for skipping hearing on gas prices

House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (D.-Ariz.) slammed the CEOs of three major oil companies for refusing to testify at a Natural Resources Committee hearing scheduled for April 5. Why it matters: The hearing would have examined the fossil fuel industry’s failure to help stabilize gas prices during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

385K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy