Mini is one of those brands, much like Lexus and BMW, that loves to bring out a special edition. There have been numerous just this year already, with the most recent being rather confusing. But is Mini doing this to hide the fact that the Cooper Hardtop is aging, hoping that we just won't notice? Maybe, but that's okay because the British brand is set to completely overhaul its range so that the next Cooper is right up there with the very best. According to Autocar in the UK, Mini confirmed that over the next five years, the company's model range "will undergo rationalization and a big push towards electric powertrains."

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO