ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced the arrest of...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 3

Related
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
FOX8 News

Rowan County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after trying to run from scene, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies. Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22. Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wymt#The Laurel County Sheriff#Laurel Circuit Court
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

Baby dies in Shively; LMPD homicide unit investigating

SHIVELY, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a baby died in Shively on Monday. Louisville Metro police said Shively police notified them that a baby died around 7:30 a.m. They did not give an exact location. But MetroSafe confirmed they were investigating at a place in the 2700...
SHIVELY, KY
WJHL

JC business faces full staff walk-out, manager arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an incident in late January, a local business faced a full walk-out of all employees, a Johnson City man was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with sexual battery and the same business has been temporarily closed. According to an affidavit filed with Washington County General Sessions Court, an […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy